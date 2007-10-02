Anglia signs distribution agreement with WIMA

Anglia has signed a distribution agreement with German capacitor manufacturer WIMA, whose capacitors are particularly suited to applications in the power supply, lighting, automotive and telecommunications industries.

“We chose Anglia because it has a very good name among UK electronic distributors, and because it offers a range of value added design services as well as excellent logistics," commented Andreas Kunz of WIMA.



“WIMA specialises in plastic film capacitors, and has a strong focus on quality, reliability and innovation, so is an ideal manufacturer to complement and expand upon our capacitor portfolio," added Steve Rawlins, Anglia's CEO.