Flextronics plans to close another french plant

According to local media, Flextronics is planning to close an additional site in France.

The plant Canéjan in Gironde, which was previously owned by Solectron is threatened of closing. Or in best case a social plan will be implemented. The social plan would suspend at least 200 employers of 540, the source learned Tuesday from a trade-union representative, Lesechos reports. Last week evertiq.com reported last week that Flextronics is about to close its manufacturing plant in Chateaudun, France after the loss of the customers Alcatel-Lucent who has decided to manage its manufacturing in-house and Nortel who has decided to transfer its manufacturing to Poland.