Aspocomp's financial struggle continue

Finnish Printed Circuit Board Manufacturer Aspocomp estimates that the Group's consolidated cash flow from continuing operations is not likely to reach break-even during the last quarter of this year.

The weaker outlook is mostly attributable to products with lower than expected margins at the Chinese plant. Liquidity of the Group's parent company, Aspocomp Group Oyj, has waned further, however cash flow of operative subsidiaries Aspocomp Oulu Oy in Finland and ACP Electronics Ltd in China is positive. The Group's profitability without one-off items is anticipated to remain on the 2006 level and the full-year result is expected to be markedly unprofitable.



Aspocomp continues active partnership negotiations and financial arrangements with banks.