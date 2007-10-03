Aeroflex and Sequans in partnership

Aeroflex and Sequans Communications have entered into a test technology partnership for WiMAX. The two companies will collaborate closely to further speed the ongoing development of their respective WiMAX test and WiMAX semiconductor solutions.

Under the terms of the WiMAX test technology partnership, Sequans will provide Aeroflex with early access to its new and upgraded WiMAX semiconductor solutions and reference designs. Aeroflex will use them for the ongoing verification of its WiMAX Protocol Conformance Tester (PCT) that is being developed under the auspices of the WiMAX Forum.



“This is an important technology partnership for us," said David Brown, Vice President, EMEA Sector for Aeroflex. “Sequans is the demonstrable leader in WiMAX semiconductor solutions that combine high performance with low power consumption encompassing all WiMAX standards for basestation and subscriber products. By teaming with Sequans, we will have early access to quality commercial products to verify the performance of our test systems. This will ensure that we remain well-ahead of our competitors both in relation to the development of our WiMAX PCT system and also with regard to the creation of our PXI-based test solutions for development and volume production applications."



In return, Sequans will gain early vital access to Aeroflex's WiMAX test equipment providing them with the regular flow of valuable test data needed not only to ensure they remain first-to-market with new and upgraded semiconductor solutions but that they perform as required.



“Aeroflex is the leader in WiMAX test and our technology partnership will provide us with a vital source of test data to feed back into our ongoing product development programme," said Bertrand Debray, Vice President of Engineering at Sequans Communications. “The ability to pre-validate our reference designs to ETSI protocol conformance requirements will undoubtedly generate even greater confidence in our WiMAX semiconductor solutions amongst potential customers."