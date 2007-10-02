Green light for Kemet - Arcotronics Italia

German Federal Cartel Office has given its approval for US Based KEMET Corporation to acquire Arcotronics Italia S.p.A. with no restrictions.

With no other regulatory approvals required, the Company expects to complete this acquisition no later than October 15, 2007. KEMET offers a line of surface-mount and through-hole capacitor technologies across tantalum, ceramic, aluminum, film and paper dielectrics.