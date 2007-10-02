Electronics Production | October 02, 2007
Maxim delisted from Nasdaq
The Securities and Exchange Commission has denied US based Semiconductor firm Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. appeal to stay the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC's decision to suspend and delist the Company's common stock.
This decision terminates the interim stay of Nasdaq's ruling that was put in place by the SEC on Tuesday, September 25, 2007 to allow the SEC more time to fully consider the Company's appeal. The Company's common stock will now be suspended from trading on Nasdaq effective as of the opening of business on Tuesday, October 2, 2007, and will be subsequently delisted.
As previously disclosed by the Company on August 23, 2007, the Board of Directors of Nasdaq originally gave the Company until September 25, 2007 to file its past due periodic reports with the SEC and regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements contained in Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 4310(c)(14). While the Company continues to make progress in restating its prior periods, it was unable to file its past due periodic reports with the SEC by Nasdaq's deadline.
The Company anticipates that its common stock will be quoted on the Pink Sheet Electronic Quotation Service automatically and immediately after Nasdaq suspends trading. The Company expects that the trading symbol of its common stock will be changed to "MXIM.PK" and will also be listed as "Other-OTC" securities on the OTCBB website.
The Company currently expects its restatement to be completed and its past due periodic reports to be filed during the first quarter of calendar year 2008. The Company intends to promptly seek the re-listing of its common stock on a national exchange as soon as practicable thereafter.
