Abacus and Conelec merge in Denmark

Abacus Group today announced that Abacus Denmark and Conelec have been integrated into a single company, known as Abacus Conelec.

Henrik Günther has been named as Managing Director, Abacus Conelec, reporting into Graham McBeth, Managing Director, Abacus ECD Europe.



According to Graham McBeth, “In the eighteen months since Abacus acquired Conelec, the two companies' operational functionality in Denmark has been integrated under the leadership of one management team. With a combined business system, accounting system, warehouse and logistics operation, we have significantly improved our customer service and operational efficiency. It is therefore now appropriate to complete the integration process by combining Abacus Denmark and Conelec into one organisation under one brand name: Abacus Conelec."



Henrik Günther joined Abacus Group as Managing Director of Conelec when it was acquired with the Deltron Group in 2006. He has worked for Conelec, a specialist Electromechanical Distributor, since 1993. Conelec was originally founded in 1989 and was acquired by Deltron in 1997.