Sony builds logistics center in Slovakia

Sony will build a logistics center in Nitra, Slovakia. The centre will be located near Sony's new LCD plant.

Construction of the new centre is expected to start before the end of this year. The centre will store components and products for distribution throughout Eastern Europe.



The center is planned to start operate next summer, and will employ 360 people. This autumn the production is expected to start at Sony's Nitra LCD plant. This plant will employ 3000 people and have a capacity of 3 million TV sets per year.