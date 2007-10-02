Incap lowers its revenue &<br>profit for financial year 2007

Incap Group's revenue for July-September is lower than expected and therefore the company lowers its estimate for the year of 2007.

Based on current information the company estimates that the entire Group's revenue for the financial year 2007 will be clearly lower than in the year 2006. Estimated revenue for Indian operations remains at approximately EUR 6 million.



Decrease in revenue for the third quarter was due to the lower-than-expected revenue replacing the decline in demand of telecommunications sector, the delivery problems of certain components and the prolonged ramp-up of some new products. Due to the decreased revenue the operating result for July-September will be negative. The full-year operating result of the Group is estimated to be clearly negative.



In its interim report on 8 August, Incap estimated that the entire Group's revenue in 2007 will be on a par with or slightly lower than in 2006 when it was EUR 89.3 million. Profitability was expected to improve during the latter half of the year compared with the first half of the year. The full-year operating result was estimated to represent a loss.