Aeroflex in agreement with RFMW

Aeroflex / Inmet and RFMW, Ltd. has announced a worldwide distribution agreement effective Oct ober 2007.

Aeroflex / Inmet is a manufacturer of high performance coaxial components for communications and test applications. RFMW, Ltd. is a specialized distributor that provides customers and suppliers with focused distribution of RF and microwave components as well as customer specific component-engineering support.



“We are very excited about our new relationship with RFMW, “said Norm Hansen, VP Sales and Marketing for Aeroflex / Inmet. “RFMW's familiarity with our targeted RF/microwave customer base enables them to recognize opportunities for Aeroflex / Inmet and provide support to our customers very early in the design process. RFMW's component engineering and product management skills will yield a time/cost savings to both Aeroflex / Inmet and to our customers."



According to Joel Levine, president of RFMW, Ltd., “Teaming with Aeroflex / Inmet allows us to offer our customers more of the world's best, economically priced and RoHS compliant, RF/microwave coaxial attenuators, terminations, adapters, dc blocks, bias tees, and other components for use in commercial, military, and lab applications.



“Aeroflex / Inmet's focus on components for test and measurement and communications applications matches perfectly with RFMW's focus on serving customers in diverse markets, who require a wide range of RF/microwave components. Our immediate goals are to expand Aeroflex / Inmet “design in" opportunities using RFMW's high level of customer support, and to provide expanded customer support to Aeroflex / Inmet's current direct customers."



Mr. Levine added that “RFMW has both the expertise and resources to cover Inmet's wide range of customers, from small developmental groups to OEMs and contract manufacturers, and our business will grow as emerging markets and applications mature"