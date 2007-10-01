Tin Technology is granted UKAS Accreditation

Tin Technology has been accredited by UKAS in accordance with the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

The accreditation recognises both Tin Technology?s level of knowledge associated with the analytical techniques used in RoHS testing and its ability to perform these tests using in-house developed methods and those of the IEC working group.



?Tin Technology began developing methods for RoHS testing in 2004 and at an early stage we realised that accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025 would be required as a cornerstone to our developing long term relationships with commercial organisations and with the RoHS policing authorities across Europe,? comments Tin Technology?s Group Quality Manager, Dr Paul Cusack. ?In particular, XRF has been seen to be a technique that requires a high level of operator skill to obtain accuracy and consistency. UKAS accreditation shows us to be competent in our laboratory quality management systems and in our testing procedures and the results offer greater reliability to our customers.?



The testing regime works to the guidelines in the RoHS Enforcement Guidance document issued by the EU-RoHS Enforcement Authorities Informal Network and takes a risk based approach to the sampling of parts to be tested.



The current scope of the ISO 17025 accreditation covers tests in support of the RoHS and WEEE Directives but there are plans within the organisation to expand the accreditation into new areas. It is hoped that by 2008 this will include corrosion analysis, fire testing and further chemical analytical techniques.