BR Electronics plans to double capacity in 2008

Russia based EMS provider BR Electronics plans to double its capacity in 2008 at its plant in Murmansk, Russia.

In October this year BR Electronics plans to transfer an SMT line from Norway to the plant in Murmansk to increase the capacity at the factory, the company's CEO Sergej Dragan said at a seminar evertiq attended. It is the company's Norwegian shareholder, who moves the SMT from Norway to the BR Electronics plant in Russia.



BR Electronics was founded in 2004 and today the company employs 70 people. However the company plans to increase the number of employees to 100 within the near future.



The company is looking to get an ISO certificate during next year, which is very hard to get in Russia. However BR Electronics sees that it has good chances to reach this goal.