Nokia Siemens in partnership with IBM

Nokia Siemens Networks and IBM signed an agreement including the transfer of specific parts of Research and Development Center activities for four Business Lines of the Service Core and Applications Business Unit to a subsidiary of IBM.

Upon closing of this transaction, expected to take place by the beginning of December 2007, up to 235 employees located in Munich and Berlin will become part of the IBM organization. Through this agreement Nokia Siemens Networks will leverage IBM´s global network and experience, investing more than $6 billion in 2006.



The transferred Research and Development Center activities include specific parts of R&D for Next Generation Voice and Multimedia; Media Gateway; Mobile Internet Connections; and Consumer and Business VoIP business lines of the Service Core and Applications Business Unit as well as technical support. Entire teams will be transferred and continue to deliver necessary development activities back to Nokia Siemens Networks. They will work together with Nokia Siemens Networks' program management, product management, architecture, technical support and system level testing to fulfill obligations.



As already communicated on May 4, 2007, the transferring of R&D capabilities to trusted business partners is part of Nokia Siemens Networks' overall strategy. This step will allow Nokia Siemens Networks to realize greater workforce flexibility and improve cost management.