Good response for Enics overtaking

The Malmö site was Flextronics's second smallest factory in Sweden and the Manager Andreas Bergström thinks that the plant better will fit in to Enics organization, Swedish public radio reports.

The Malmö site is supposed to keep on with manufacturing for it's current customers and even to attract more local smaller sized customers. "Flextronics deals alot with global customers and with this aspect the Malmö site has been odd. I think that our attraction now will rise for a different customer segment, such as smaller Swedish customers which earlier has been frightened by Flextronics's size", said Andreas Bergström to Swedish Public Radio.



The Malmö factory will together with the site in Västerås, which Enics also has aquired, form a joint venture. Former owners of the Malmö factory are Satt Control, Alfa Laval, Tetra Pak, ABB and latest Flextronics.