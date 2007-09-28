Emerson buys Motorola's Embedded Business

Emerson and Motorola, Inc. today announced that the two companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Emerson will acquire Motorola's Embedded Communications Computing (ECC) business for $350 million in cash.

Motorola's ECC business, which had 2006 revenue of approximately $520 million, will strengthen Emerson's position in the $6 billion-and-growing merchant embedded computing industry. Upon completion of the transaction, Motorola's ECC business will become part of Emerson Network Power. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



Motorola's ECC business is a provider of embedded computing products and services to communication infrastructure and equipment manufacturers in telecommunications, medical imaging, defense and aerospace and industrial automation. Based in Tempe, Arizona, Motorola's ECC business has approximately 1,100 employees. The business has driven open standards and pioneered technologies based upon them since it was formed in 1980.



For Emerson, the transaction enhances its ability to meet the embedded computing needs of customers in telecommunications and other industries. Motorola's ECC business brings complementary advanced technology and leverages existing marquee customer relationships with Emerson Network Power's embedded computing and embedded power businesses.



For Motorola, the transaction sharpens its focus on its core businesses and technologies and provides additional capital to drive further growth and enhance shareholder value.