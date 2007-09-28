Motorola plans to shift more orders to Foxconn

Foxconn International's stock rose the most in 16 months in Hong Kong trading on speculation its largest customer Motorola is increasing orders.

"Motorola is coming back to place more component orders to its suppliers" as the U.S. company worked to cut its inventory of unsold handsets, said Arthur Hsieh, a Taipei-based analyst for UBS AG, citing his own estimates. "Motorola had been the biggest reason for the under performance for Foxconn's shares this year."



Motorola was Foxconn's largest customer and accounted for 53 percent of the Foxconn's sales in 2006, China Post reported.