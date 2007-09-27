OKi sign Scanditron for Sweden

OK International Ltd, specialist of Metcal hand soldering tools and OKi rework equipment has chosen Scnditron as its new distributor for the Swedish market.

The agreement was signed earlier this week. Scanditron already represents OK International in Finland, Poland and the Baltic States and now adds Sweden to its distribution network. “We have chosen Scanditron because we would like to have the same partner who has a strong present in the Nordics, Poland and the Baltic States", Rick Nuttal, Senior Sales Manager, OK International said.