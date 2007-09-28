Mekoprint sign CBF-Electronics in Germany

Denmark based Mekoprint Electronics signs a new distribution agreement with German distributor CBF-Electronics GmbH, which have more than 20 years of experience as a components distributor on the German and Austrian market.

The new-established partnership means that Mekoprint will be much stronger represented on the German and Austrian market in the future. This is particularly going to benefit Mekoprint's customers in Germany and Central Europe, as they can now look forward to a more attentive supplier and a closer relationship with Mekoprint.



CBF-Electronics was founded in 1983 and through the years, they have built a comprehensive network of German and foreign customers on the component market. Because of their many years of experience CBF has a unique knowledge of the industry, which will help further strengthen Mekoprint's competences and status as a manufacturer and supplier.



Claus K. Olesen, Sales Manager at Mekoprint Electronics, finds the new agreement very positive: "We are extremely happy about the partnership between our two companies. On the one hand, the agreement gives us valuable insight on the component market and on the other hand, it enables us to act locally. This means that our customers can look forward to receiving an even better and more efficient service in the future".



CBF's headquarter is situated in Munich, which means that Mekoprint will move physically closer to their German and Central European customers. The agreement is not going to cause any changes in Mekoprint's organisation. The purpose is simply to improve the flexibility of Mekoprint as a supplier and decrease reaction and delivery times.



CBF-Electronics' core competences are electronics capacitors, electronics filters, flexible printed circuits and Quarz products and besides from representing Mekoprint, CBF is also sole distributor of products from Cornell Dubilier, Fronter Electronics Ltd., TPL Microelectronics, Oxley Developments Ltd., API Delevan, and M-Pulse Microwave.



"We constantly strive to do the best for our customers and therefore, we always try to improve ourselves. The partnership with CBF is yet another step in the right direction", Claus K. Olesen says.