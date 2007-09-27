Smart Sonic sign Quiptech for Eastern Europe

Smart Sonic, originator of the first ultrasonic stencil-cleaning process, announced today the appointment of Quiptech as representative for Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania. The appointment helps solidify Smart Sonic's rapid growth into Eastern Europe.

Quiptech, a European distributor of PCB assembly equipment, has represented Smart Sonic's environmentally certified stencil cleaning equipment and chemistry in Ireland since 1993. Now, with Quiptech's offices and sales teams in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, Smart Sonic customers are guaranteed a local service, incorporating both technical expertise and reliable engineering support.