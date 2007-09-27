KIC appoints New Comp Polska

US-based thermal process development and control products, KIC announces that it has appointed NEW COMP POLSKA Sp. z.o. o. as its distributor for Poland.

NEW COMP POLSKA focuses on supplying capital equipment and related products to the electronics industry in Poland, Ukraine and the Kaliningrad (Russia).



Concentrating on medium- and high -volume customers, NEW COMP POLSKA prides itself on having a team of skilled people with advanced technical experience, especially in service and customer support. The company's mission is to provide experience and excellence with cutting edge technology for modern PCB assembly through integration with its customers.



“KIC products have a high level of technology and excellent quality, and are a good fit with our product range," said Slawomir Florian, Sales Director for NEW COMP POLSKA.



Slawomir has been in the electronics industry for more than six years. He has a degree in Electrical Technology from the Technical University of Gdansk. Before NEW COMP POLSKA, he held the position of process engineer at Flextronics for three years and Vector for three years.