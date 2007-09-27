Ormecon installs line in Korea

A new nano sized surface finish is introduced by Ormecon International into the Printed Circuit Board market. The thickness is 55 nanometres, the layer consists of a nanoparticle complex formed between the Organic Nanometal and Silver (the Silver only contributes up less than 10% to it).

Nonetheless, this thin layer provides a more powerful oxidation protection and solderability preservation than any other established metallic finish like ENIG, Immersion Silver, Immersion Tin or OSP – although the established finishes are between 6 and 100 times thicker than this new nanofinish.



According to Ormecon, several tests in PCB manufacturers and assemblers have already shown a superior thermal resistance and perfect solderability also under lead-free multi-reflow conditions.



Tree months after the first public presentation by Dr. Bernhard Wessling, the inventor and Ormecon CEO,in July 2007, a first industrial line for the deposition of the new nanofinish will be installed in Korea at Ormecon's customer YooJin. The line will go into operation in the second half of October.



It will be the first commercial line to provide a nano sized surface finish for printed circuit boards.



The energy consumption will only be 10 – 30%, the total environmental resource consumption is less than 1% compared to conventional surface finish processes.