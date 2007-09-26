Electronics Production | September 26, 2007
Scaleo chip appoints new CEO
Scaleo chip, a French specialist within System-on-Chips (SoC) with business in the automotive and consumer multimedia areas, announced today the appointment of Mr Bruno Paucard as CEO of the company.
Mr Daniel Aufaure – former CEO of the company – will remain Chairman of the Board.
With 21 years experience in the semi-conductor industry and 17 years of senior leadership experience in early stage companies, Bruno Paucard will lead the company to the next level of growth. Bruno Paucard started his career as an engineer at INRIA in 1986 before joining GIPSI in 1989. In 1991 he founded TAK Imaging (formerly TAK ASIC), initially a design house which he developped and transformed in 2003 to a company providing complete system solutions - software, hardware, and semiconductors - to the consumer photo inkjet and dye sublimation printer markets.
“We are excited to have Bruno join Scaleo chip as CEO. I look forward to working closely with him“ says Aufaure, Scaleo chip Chairman of the Board.
“I see in Scaleo chip great technology and strong growth opportunities" says Paucard, “ I look forward to working with Daniel and the Board to deliver value to our shareholders, excellence to our customers, and success for our employees."
Scaleo chip is a fabless ASIC/ASSP semiconductor company and leading supplier of ARM® based, multicore System-on-Chip (SoC). Scaleo chip has business in quality sensible Automotive area and growth in Consumer Electronic products. Scaleo chip was founded in 1996 with headquarters in Sophia Antipolis, France and offices in Germany and Taiwan. The company is funded by Seventure, Baytech Venture, Odyssée, Rothschild Gestion, Société Générale, FCJE and Matignon Technologies.
