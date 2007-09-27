Foxconn unit in Nokia SEZ<br>Park nearly complete

Foxconn's facility at the Nokia SEZ Industrial park in Sriperumbudur, India will be completed in October by the latest.

An official of the construction firm told local media the facility is on schedule. Another facility of Foxconn in nearby village of Sungavarchathiram is also under progress, the official said. The construction firm is expecting two more contracts from Foxconn, according to Chennai Online.