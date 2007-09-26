Simclar pursues for £4m by factory owner

evertiq.com reported yesterday that *the building owners of former Simclar was flying in from America for urgent talks with politicians and lawyers regarding possible litigation actions against Simclar Ayrshire.

Now head of the William Kaufman Organisation who owns the Irvine plant, Melvyn Kaufman has met with Scottish legal representatives to talk to them about investigate the handling of the receivership of the Simclar Group, The Herlald reports. Mr Kaufman says that he owed minimum £4m by Simclar after the firm shut its plants in Irvine and Kilwinning. The Kaufman Organisation leased the plant to Simclar several years ago. According to Mr Kaufman the property he bought for £8m is now valued at half its original price.



According to a spokesman at Simclar Group the company has not been contacted by the Kaufman Organisation and had therefore "no knowledge of what their claims might be". He also explains to The Herald that, "We only know what we are told by the media. We have acted properly throughout this entire process. If the Kaufmans or their associates choose to take legal action, then we will vigorously contest that action."