SCH Technologies expands

UK based SCH Technologies has expanded its offices across 2 sites and recently appointed Mark Rogers as new UK and European Sales Managers.

“I am delighted to have joined SCH Technologies at this exciting time. We are not only expanding our services but also our extensive conformal coating equipment division and our new coating materials," comments Mark Rogers, UK Sales Manager at SCH Technologies. “Our new product range of UV Cure Equipment will be exhibited at Productronica and we have recently introduced the Humiseal range of conformal coatings."



Mark Rogers has a wealth of sales and technical experience within the chemical and electronics manufacturing industry, having worked for Rohm Haas as a Technical Service Engineer and Technical Sales Engineer for 17 years.



SCH Technologies consists of three areas: Humiseal conformal coatings, coating application systems and a subcontract service. The company is based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, the company has two sites, the first being the subcontract coating service and the second site being the equipment production and sales & administration offices. The coating service facilities employ 15 direct coating technicians & supervisors, and their capability includes four conformal coating spray booths, 9 inspection booths, two automated dip systems, a conformal coating PVA robot, UV cure facilities and full aqueous cleaning and ionic testing systems. SCH is fully ISO 9000 compliant and has achieved Investors In People. They expect to achieve ISO14000 within the next 3 months.