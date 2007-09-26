PCB | September 26, 2007
Shift in PCB production to Asia improving<br>the demand for chemicals and materials
Research and Markets has announced the addition of Frost & Sullivan's new report: Due to cost considerations and lack of differentiation, the customers of PCB materials are moving from North America to low-cost regions such as Asia.
This Frost & Sullivan research titled Asia Pacific Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market: Investment Opportunities provides a financial benchmarking analysis of this market including a growth monitor that ranks companies based on prospective revenue growth, a private equity scorecard, asset management scorecard, sector scorecard, industry economics, investment themes and mergers and acquisition analysis. In this research, Frost & Sullivan's expert analysts present a broad financial outline of the current Asia Pacific electronic chemicals and materials market by highlighting the major market and financial trends in the following key growth segments: IC fabrication chemicals and materials, display chemicals and materials, and PCB chemicals and materials.
Advanced Materials Coupled with Increasing Preference for Mega Fabs in Asia Drive Demand in Asia Pacific Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market
Technical advancements and versatility, coupled with miniaturization, and increasing penetration in the emerging economies, are rapidly driving demand for advanced materials in the Asia Pacific region. Industry experts expect approximately 80 percent of the new fabs built during the period 2007-2010 to stem from Asia.
"The 300 mm wafer market revenues of Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) are expected to grow rapidly at 14.4 percent while Japan's 300 mm wafer revenues are expected to register growth of 9.3 percent during 2006-2010," notes the analyst of this study. "Also with Chinese and Indian government keen on starting their own semiconductor manufacturing facilities, the market scenario is interestingly poised." The increasing popularity of 300 mm wafers is because more chips obtained from these wafers compared to 150 mm and below diameters thus leveraging on economies of scale. In the light of increased demand, large silicon wafer manufacturers are also ramping up their capacity. Overall, investment in mega fabs in Asia, combined with the transition to 300 mm wafers and the booming photovoltaic market, presents promising growth opportunities for electronic chemicals and materials companies.
Shift in PCB Production to Asia Improving the Demand for Electronic Chemicals and Materials
Due to cost considerations and lack of differentiation, the customers of printed circuit board (PCB) materials are moving from North America to low-cost regions such as Asia. From an economic perspective, it is cheaper to manufacture and ship printed wire boards to North America and Europe. Hence, PCB materials manufacturers are relocating to Asia through Greenfield investment and acquisitions. "By developing a strong technical base in Asia, these manufacturers aim to achieve close proximity to their customers and provide direct support services to those moving to Asia," cites the analyst. Thus, market participants can benefit from the relocation in the form of increased demand for materials.
