Abacus unifies management of its<br>European distribution operations

Abacus Group has unified the management of its distribution operations, with the promotion of Graham McBeth to lead all its ECD (Electronic Components Distribution), ESG (Embedded System Group) and own brand operations across Europe.

According to, Martin Kent, Abacus Group Chief Executive, “This new appointment will give the Abacus distribution organisation a unified management structure, and prevent unnecessary divisions in our approach to customers in different countries and product specialisations. Graham has provided strong and visionary leadership for Abacus ECD across Europe, and is extremely well qualified to take our total business forward in his new role."



McBeth joined Abacus in 1995, as Marketing Manager, after eleven years with National Semiconductor in product marketing and sales roles and has been a main board member since 1995.