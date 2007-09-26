N.American semiconductor equipment<br>industry posts august Book-to-Bill Ratio of 0.83

North American-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.39 billion in orders in August 2007 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.83 according to the August 2007 Book-to-Bill Report published by SEMI.

A book-to-bill of 0.83 means that $83 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month.



The three-month average of worldwide bookings in August 2007 was $1.39 billion. The bookings figure is down about one percent from the final July 2007 level of $1.41 billion and 19 percent less than the $1.73 billion in orders posted in August 2006.



The three-month average of worldwide billings in August 2007 was $1.69 billion. The billings figure is even with the final July 2007 level of $1.69 billion and three percent less than the August 2006 billings level of $1.74 billion.



"Orders reported by North American equipment companies continue to trend downward, as expected, and are 15 percent below the May peak," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. “Total worldwide 2007 equipment revenues remain on course to be comparable to 2006 sales."



The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.