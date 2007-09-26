Altrel invest in new equipment

France based EMS provider Altrel has increased their range for it's customers in the industrial market, who require higher volumes than the usual batches for the aeronautical and military sectors.

Therefore the company has invested in a placement line made up of a FUJI CP642 (20 000 cpts/h) chip shooter, and a EUROPLACER PROGRESS 6 (2 000 cpts/h)pick and place. This new equipment has necessitated setting up a specific organization and suitable training, which was carried out by J.F. Remoué, FUJI / EUROPLACER machine expert at SELCO.