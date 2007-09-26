Rover Computer to invest in Russia and China

Russian based company Rover Computers plans to buy two new assembly spaces. One will be located in Russia and the other one in China.

The investment will help the company to increase production by minimum 50 % by the end of the year. With this investment the company plans to enter the European market this autumn.



According to the Rover's general director Konstantin Kupchik the company plans to acquire part of the Arsenal plant in Alexandrov, Russia. For the Chinese market the company plans to buy or build a plant in China. Each of the projects will need an investment of $ 4 million Kupchik explains, local media reports.