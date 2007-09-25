SMT & Inspection | September 25, 2007
phoenix|x-ray wins EuroAsia IC Industry Award
phoenix|x-ray has been awarded the EuroAsia IC Industry Award 2007 in the category “FMT Final Manufacturing Best Process Award" for its novel microme|x CT system that combines proven high-resolution 2D and 3D X-ray inspection technology in one system.
The award was presented during Semicon West in San Francisco and was given to companies, institutions and products for its high degree of technical innovation.
The new microme|x is a high-resolution automated X-ray inspection (AXI) system that is most suitable for failure analysis in the semiconductor and electronics industry. This new system comes standard and at no additional cost with an ultra high-performance 180 kV X-ray tube for sub-micron feature recognition <1µ and a high-resolution 2Mpixel digital image chain with 16-Bit image processing and high-contrast 24" flat display. The microme|x is particularly suited for the inspection of high-contrast features and, due to its unique 180 kV X-ray tube, high-absorbing objects.
It provides a total magnification of up to 23,320x (without software zoom) and oblique angle views of up to 70 degrees at any position and 360-degrees rotation of the sample around any point of the entire inspection area. The microme|x allows the analysis of samples of up to 680 mm x 635 mm (27" x 25") and up to 10 kg (22 lbs.) in weight.
The microme|x comes equipped with phoenix|x-ray's own, unparalleled inspection software. This powerful software was specially developed for the automated X-ray inspection (AXI) of solder joints with highest magnification and offers thereby still higher defect coverage.
Unlike traditional tubes of 160 kV or less of other common inspection systems, the development of the 180 kV high-power tube with its new ultra high-performance generator technology of phoenix|x-ray makes inspecting highly radiation-absorbent samples such as electronic assemblies, with or without heat sinks, easy as never before.
