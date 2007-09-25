Eltek Europe to represent MVP

Machine Vision Products (MVP), a US based vision and process control technology firm, announced its new partnership with Etek Europe Ltd.

Etek Europe Ltd will be representing MVP and its products within the European regions of United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. MVP's broad product range, which includes the cost effective Supra-M in-line AOI and the GEM Compact bench top AOI, will allow Etek Europe Ltd to deliver the quality service and equipment their customers are coming to expect.



“We are looking forward to increasing our presence and making a commitment in the Central and Eastern European electronics manufacturing market" commented Dr. George Ayoub, president of MVP. “With the professionalism and expert knowledge of Etek Europe Ltd, I am confident MVP will have numerous opportunities to engage with companies looking to increase their process efficiencies".



MVP's product line includes highly accurate AOI systems for the high-end, mid level, and low volume markets as well as a tabletop system, the GEM Compact.



Mike Nelson, Managing Director of Etek Europe Ltd commented “With the addition of MVP's superb range of AOI systems to our product range, we can now offer our customers a wide variety of innovative AOI solutions. Etek Europe Ltd is excited about this partnership and is looking forward to future growth together."