Dayford invests in tools for PCB Design

UK PCB design services company Dayford Designs has invested in new software from /Mentor and is expanding its design engineering team.

Jim Hurford, managing director at Dayford explains the investment, "Having recognized the need for such a tool, we evaluated a number of systems and chose Mentor's Hyperlynx solution because it delivered all the functionality we required, has an excellent user interface, is intuitive and interfaces to all the ECAD systems we deploy in-house."



Iain Camley has also joined the company as a specialist in PCB design and signal integrity engineer, to manage all SI design projects within the company.