Will Lenovo and Dell cooperate<br>with EMS providers in Poland?

evertiq.com has reported yesterday that Lenovo is eying Poland to build a new PC plant. According to a late report, Dell is building a factory in Lodz. Poland. The company plans to invest EUR 200 million and employ 3,000 people in Poland.

Stefan Kaminski, CEO of the National Economic Chamber of Electronics and Telecommunication told PB that, “Both companies are building PC assembling plants. The question remains to what extent they will cooperate with subcontractors present in Poland, including Flextronics and Jabil which are currently developing their capacities. They invest in Poland in order to deliver orders quickly because although producing in the Far East is much cheaper, transport lasts over 10 weeks, which is a lot in the computer sector."