Elcoteq Hungary to recruit 600 workers

EMS provider Elcoteq Hungary Kft plans to boost its workforce by 600 in Hungary. Now the company will have over 7,000 employees in the country.

According to the company the reason for the expanded work force is order increase. The recruitment for new employees is expected to start by the end of September.



The company has currently two plants in Pecs in southwest Hungary and another one in the nearby village of Cserkut, local media reports.