Positive results boost EMS providers

According to a report published on Forbes.com, first-quarter results from OEM’s like Nokia and Motorola are positive respectively for EMS providers.

Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) said Nokia's handset results were positive for Jabil, while wireless infrastructure results were neutral for Flextronics and Sanmina-SCI. CSFB mentioned that Motorola's networking infrastructure revenue rose 7%. 75% of Flextronics’ business with Motorola is infrastructure, which means good news for Flextronics, according to CSFB.

