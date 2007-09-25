Cibo-Print opens plant in Estonia

Finland based PCB producer Cibo-Print will open a PCB plant in Estonia. The production will start by the end of year 2007.

Cibo-Print will have 50 employees when running at full speed in 2009. The company plans to invest in both new and second hand equipment.



evertiq asked a Cibo-Print spokes person if they plans further future expansions. The person said "we are doing close cooperation with our customers and expansion plans are based on our customer needs."