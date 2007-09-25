Lenovo eye Poland for new plant

According to a source to “PB", computer maker Lenovo is building a PC plant in Legnickie Poland. The source also said that Lenovo will employ 1000 people at the PC plant.

However according to Wojciech Szelagowski, deputy CEO of the Polish investment agency PAIIZ, “I'm convinced that the company will choose Poland in the end but the case has not been decided as yet."



*According to “PB" Lenovo has already chosen the spot. If the company chose **Poland**, the plant will be located in Legnickie, a special economic zone in **Poland**.*



Aleksander Kostun, Legnickie Pole local authorities head told PB, “Because of secrecy of negotiations I'm not allowed to comment on this news."