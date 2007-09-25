Renesas and Quantum in partnership

Renesas and Quantum Research Group (QRG) has announced that the two companies are collaborating to develop innovative capacitive touch sensing solutions.

This agreement gives customers the benefits of QRG's expertise and innovative capacitive touch sensing technologies on Renesas' MCU families, backed by their high quality, production capacity and supply chain reliability.



With no moving parts and the ability to implement sealed surfaces, capacitive touch sensing makes products more reliable and easier to manufacture than the electro-mechanical controls it replaces, as well as allowing more innovative product designs.



Hideharu Takebe, board director and general manager, MCU business unit, Renesas Technology Corp., commented, “Renesas chose to partner with QRG as leaders in the field of capacitive touch sensing, with easily deployable technology that has already been demonstrated on our R8C family of MCUs. The technology will soon be extended to our H8 and M16C families."



“Quantum selects strategic partners very carefully. Renesas is the world's leading supplier of MCUs with high quality devices and an emphasis on supply chain trust and stability. Collaborating with Renesas is a major benefit to us and our customers," said Hal Philipp, CEO of Quantum Research Group. “The wide range of devices from Renesas across their MCU product families gives us the ability to address a broad range of applications with devices appropriate to each market segment," he added.