SMT & Inspection | September 25, 2007
Management change at the CBA Group
The CBA Group, a group of companies comprised of Universal Instruments Corporation, Vitronics Soltec, Unovis Solutions, and Hover-Davis, has announced that effective October 1 2007, Jean-Luc Pelissier, currently Chairman of the group, will also be taking over as Chief Executive Officer, and President of Universal Instruments Corporation.
Current CEO and Universal President Jeroen Schmits has decided to leave the CBA Group to pursue a different career opportunity in an unrelated field. Jeroen has been involved with Universal Instruments, Vitronics Soltec, and Hover-Davis for over a decade in a variety of roles. He was named President of Universal Instruments in 2005 and took on his executive role at the CBA Group upon Francisco Partners' acquisition of the group in November 2006.
During his tenure at Universal Instruments, Schmits made key contributions to the development of the company. By completing the Genesis product family of high speed and flexible placement equipment, Universal increased its presence in its core market of Surface Mount Technology. He also realigned Universal's business structure, which resulted in the formation of Unovis Solutions, a combination of former Universal divisions. Both businesses are currently gaining share in the electronics assembly market.
“With over 20 years of experience in the electronics and capital equipment markets, Jean-Luc is at this stage an ideal successor to Jeroen", said David ibnAle, a Partner at Francisco Partners. “Jean-Luc has particularly strong skills and experience in global market development, key account and customer relationship management and in strategic M&A. In addition, his year-long tenure as Executive Chairman will enable him to immediately step in and be extremely effective in the role."
Jean-Luc has over 20 years of experience in the electronics industry and the capital equipment markets. He has strong international experience in market development, key account and customer relationship management, as well as strategic growth expertise, including mergers and acquisitions. Before joining CBA, Jean-Luc was President of NPTest, a Schlumberger spin-off, purchased by Francisco Partners in 2003. Jean-Luc led a successful IPO of NPTest and subsequently sold the company to Credence Systems Corporation. Prior to NPTest, Jean-Luc spent 15 years with Schlumberger managing the development and sales of semiconductor test equipment platforms in various assignments ranging from marketing, sales, and business development to engineering, manufacturing, professional services and general management. Earlier in his career, Jean-Luc worked with companies such as SABER, HCD, Thomson, Elf Aquitaine and IBM. Jean-Luc holds a Ph.D. in Electronics, Circuits, and Systems and two engineering degrees in Microelectronics and Automation from the University of Science and Techniques du Languedoc in Montpellier, France.
Patrick J. Gillard, Chief Financial Officer for CBA Group and Vice President, Finance, Universal Instruments Corporation, commented, “Jean-Luc has been instrumental in leading the CBA Group during the past year. We are looking forward to his expanded role and level of involvement. His background is ideal to support and drive our growth objectives at both Universal and the CBA Group."
