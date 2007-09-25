Selem is ready to growth

France based EMS provider Selem is ready to grow. After 3 years of consolidation and modest growth (8% in 2006), Selem is getting ready to go up a notch, with the firm ambition of increasing its activity two- or three-fold in 3 years.

The company has now invested in a new X-Ray machine and the team of X-ray operators and technicians are training for expertise for broader use.



Selem decided to consolidate its foundations before building the upper levels of the edifice, by taking on two new employees: a Methods Manager (Stéphane Maurouard), engineer, and a Quality, Safety and Environment Manager (Nadia Zaid).



Laurence Banet, former Quality Manager is to create and take in hand the difficult job of Supplier Quality Assurance. Myriam Genon, former Methods Manager, is to be in charge of the manual Insertion, wave, manual complement after soldering, giving her methods experience to controlling the process which generates the most non-quality in our trade.