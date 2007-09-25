Incap belives in India

In order to strengthen its services to the globally operating customers and to gain foothold in the growing markets of Asia, Incap acquired the electronics contract manufacturing unit in Tumkur last May.

Currently over 220 people employing unit is specialised in manufacturing electronic components and box-build products. There are power supplies and medical electronics among others manufactured in the unit.



Many of Incap's global customers have already started operations in India and have expressed interest in Incap's local contract manufacturing services. Incap estimates to receive 6 million euros revenue for Indian operations in June-December 2007. The target is to gain over 40 million euros revenue in the Asian markets by 2010.



"India has a great role in our internationalisation strategy. Now we can offer our customers local cooperation in the regions where the market and demand are growing vigorously. Our target is to grow significantly exceeding the average industry growth. Even if India will be important part of Incap's strong future growth, we are at the same time maintaining and strengthening our current position in Europe", said President and CEO of Incap Corporation, Juhani Hanninen.



Incap's customers, ABB and Kone Elevator India Pvt. Ltd. also presented their operations in the area and described their expectations for a contract manufacturing partner in the Asian markets. Mr A. Sankarakrishnan, Managing Director of Kone Elevator India Pvt. Ltd. greeted with joy Incap's arrival to India. He said that Kone needs a reliable contract manufacturer such as Incap for the Asian markets and believes that there is scope for wide cooperation. Mr Saji S, Assistant Vice President of ABB Ltd. mentioned that the most important features for a contract manufacturer are delivery reliability, quality and competitive prices. Guests also visited Tumkur factory, where a new Fuji-line was inaugurated.



Incap's target is to invest strongly into Tumkur factory and a new assembly line installed in August will increase production effectiveness. As a part of the contract signed with TVS Electronics a new factory building will be built by TVS Electronics to Incap where the current production with its equipment will be transferred. New factory building will also enable production expansion in the future.