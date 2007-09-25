PB Technik appoints new sales staff,<br>& takes over FlashRunner distribution

German based PB Technik has appointed Andreas Keller as sales engineer. The company will also start to distribute FlashRunner programming system from SofTec Microsystems.

Andreas Keller will strengthen PB Technik's sales team. He will support mainly customers in Bavaria, Austria and Eastern Europe.



The company will also take over the exclusive distribution of the FlashRunner programming system from SofTec Microsystems for Germany, Austria, Switzerland and several other eastern European countries.