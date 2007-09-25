Building owner from Simclar in litigation talks

This morning the building owners of former Simclar are flying in from America for urgent talks with politicians and lawyers regarding possible litigation actions against Simclar Ayrshire.

Earlier this year the Simclar Group closed two factories at Irvine and Kilwinning in Ayrshire without warning earlier this year, local media reports.



According to bosses at the company, it has been unable to remain competitive due to pressure from low cost economies and falling orders.