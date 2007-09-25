Plexus increases customer support in Europe

Plexus UK has appointed Kenny Walker to the newly-created role of European customer manager, to work at a strategic level managing the company's relationships with all of its key customers.

Commenting, Andy Allen, VP Europe for Plexus said, “Kenny Walker brings a wealth of experience developing relationships with both customers and suppliers and adds considerable strength to the management team at the UK Design Centre. In this new role he will act as a key interface for all our customers and be responsible for developing and growing our relationships with them."



Kenny joins Plexus from Jabil, where he has spent five years as business unit manager developing customer relationships. Previously, he spent three years as contract manufacturing manager at Motorola. Kenny started his career at Digital Equipment Corporation, later Compaq, where he held a variety of Test, Production and Business Development roles.