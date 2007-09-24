Lapp's OLFLEX cable range gets international approval

Leading cable solutions provider, Lapp Group announces achievement of a wide range of international approvals for its ÖLFLEX® connection and control cables.

The ÖLFLEX CLASSIC 130 H now has UL AWM certification for use in USA and Canada and fire testing approval to VW-1.



The ÖLFLEX CONTROL M and TM machinery installation cables, are MTW-listed (Machine Tool Wire) and hence are now approved for the North American market. AWG conductors adapted to metric sizes also allow CE-conformity for use in Europe. The cable has also been NOM-listed (Norma Oficial Mexicana) for Mexico.





Several Lapp cables have been certified for the Chinese market: The ÖLFLEX 140 control cable with increased oil resistance and the internationally approved ÖLFLEX 150 QUATTRO control cable with its screened variants 140 CY and 150 CY QUATTRO, now also have the important China Compulsory Certification (CCC). Applications include machine and plant construction, machine tools, conveyor units, conveyor belts and assembly lines.



Matt Ansell, Marketing manager of Lapp Group comments, "Lapp Group is a global business and international approvals are increasingly important to our customers involved in export projects. These approvals mean that specifying a Lapp cable in any industrial system ensures worldwide support and global logistics."