Intel reopens its Jerusalem plant

Intel is now planning to reopen its semiconductor plant in Jerusalem which the company closed earlier this year.

Intel has discovered tax benefits through the semiconductor manufacturing in Israel and the company will now reopen a chip plant in Jerusalem it had closed earlier in the year. The Israeli newspaper noted that Intel is planning to move some production lines from southeast Asia to Jerusalem. The Jerusalem plant produced chips for the automobile industry. Intel, which has operated in Israel for more than 30 years, is one of Israel's largest exporters.