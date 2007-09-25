Mouser inks distribution deal with Amphenol

Mouser Electronics, Inc. announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Amphenol Audio becoming the manufacturer's sole catalog distributor.

Amphenol Audio manufactures professional XLR audio connectors, including the world's first Insulation Displacement Contact (IDC) audio connector. Other Amphenol Audio products include RCA plugs and jacks, phone plugs and jacks, as well as high-power connectors.



"Mouser Electronics delivers on time all the time and Amphenol Audio is excited to extend its market reach through Mouser," according to Matt Schultz, National Sales Manager of Amphenol Audio Products USA.



"Working with OEM engineers at the earliest stages of the design cycle, Mouser delivers another level of market penetration for Amphenol's high quality audio product family. After more than 50 years in the pro audio business, Amphenol Audio is thrilled to partner with Mouser to reach deep into these previously unfulfilled markets. Our recent introduction of numerous new products makes this an exciting time for us and we welcome the market penetration opportunities that Mouser delivers", he added.



According to Barry McConnell, Mouser Vice President of Product Marketing, the addition of Amphenol Audio enhances the selection of the newest audio interconnect products available to the distributor's design engineering customer base.



"We are pleased to expand our association with such a strong industry leader," McConnell said, "as well as delivering Amphenol Audio's newest, innovative products to our engineering customer base", he added.