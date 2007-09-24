New sales manager for Orbotech

Orbotech today announced that Mr. Klaus Ziegert has joined the Company as Sales Manager for bare printed circuit board (PCB) production solutions in Central Europe, including Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Johan Vermeiren, Vice President of PCB Sales at Orbotech S.A., said, “Mr. Ziegert has extensive technical sales knowledge and account management experience from his previous positions at one of the largest engineering groups in Europe. We are confident that his excellent skills will greatly contribute to our continued success and customer satisfaction in Central Europe."



Based in Germany, Mr. Ziegert is responsible for all Orbotech PCB sales activities in Central Europe.