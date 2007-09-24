Lambda invests in research project

UK based power supply manufacturer Lambda is investing an initial $100,000 in a collaborative research project with The University of Sheffield.

The initial 12-month project is with the Electrical Machines and Drives (EMD) Group at the University. The project is another example of Lambda's investment in UK engineering, coming alongside its sponsorship of graduates and undergraduates.



Lambda's technical director Robin Jeffery said '' We hope that this is just the start of a long standing relationship that will demonstrate the capabilities of UK industry and academic research cooperation''



The aim of the project is to evaluate methods for substantially improving the power density of ac dc power supplies which can be successfully commercialised in the next 3 -5 years.



This announcement from Lambda UK follows closely on the heels of one earlier this year from its Japanese head office Densei-Lambda that it was beefing up its research and development framework for switching power supplies both in Japan and across the World. Commenting on the subject Takeo Suzuki, President of Densei-Lambda said "The company intends to advance the development of leading edge technologies by business-academia collaboration, thereby raising its development capability at the fundamental research level. Recently Densei Lambda has opened a new Advanced R&D Centre is Kyushu with close ties to the local university". The company intends to increase its R&D staff by at least 25% in the next three years.